Karnataka HC issues notice on PIL challenging destruction of court records

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to its registrar general, as well as the state and central governments, on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging an amendment to the Karnataka High Court Rules, 1959—specifically Rule 3 of Chapter XX, which permits the destruction of high court records after five years.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice M I Arun issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by advocate N P Amrutesh.

Advocate Vilas Ranganath Datar, representing the petitioner, argued that the high court, like the Supreme Court, is a court of record under Article 215 of the Constitution. He pointed out that while the Supreme Court, under Article 129, has framed rules for the permanent preservation of records, the Karnataka High Court rules allow the destruction of records after specific timeframes.