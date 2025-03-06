Man kills 18-year-old girl over rejected marriage proposal; dies by suicide in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Dejected over the refusal of his marriage proposal to an 18-year-old girl, a 29-year-old man slit her throat and then died by suicide in Belagavi city on Monday evening.

The man Prashant Kundekar, a painter from Yellur near Belagavi, was not happy with the fact that the girl’s mother insisted he become financially stable before marrying her daughter, Aishwarya Mahesh Lohar.

The couple had been in a relationship for over a year, but the girl’s family wanted Kundekar to secure his financial future first.Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang said Kundekar was desperate to marry Lohar and had tried to convince her despite her mother’s objections. On Monday, they met at the girl’s aunt’s house, where a heated argument broke out over the issue.

Police reports indicate that Lohar was also hesitant to marry immediately, aligning with her mother’s concerns about Kundekar’s financial stability. Enraged by her refusal, Kundekar attempted to force her to consume poison. When she resisted, he stabbed her in the neck, killing her instantly. He then turned the knife on himself, dying on the spot.