Nursing student’s ‘kidnap’ sparks tension in Karnataka's Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Police have registered a case after a 19-year-old nursing student went missing which created tension between two communities in Santi Bastwad village on the outskirts of Belagavi on Saturday.

The girl reportedly went missing on February 22 as per the complaint lodged by her mother on Saturday.

The complainant alleged that a boy from another community from the village, who was in a relationship with the girl, kidnapped her.

The girl’s family alleged that Sadruddin Bepari, a construction worker from the same village, kidnapped her 17 days ago.

The incident has triggered verbal clashes between the two communities in the village. As a precautionary measure, the police have tightened the security measures.

According to police sources, the missing nursing student had developed a friendship with Sadruddin, which later turned into a relationship over the last two to three years and the two went missing after the girl’s family raised objections to their friendship.

Police have registered a missing persons complaint.