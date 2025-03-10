Missing teenager found after months of avoiding Exam, traveled across Karnataka

MANGALURU: 17-year-old Diganth from Farangipete who had gone missing on February 25, wanted to avoid appearing for the second PU final examination that was scheduled on the first week of March as he was not prepared for it, said Dakshina Kannada SP Yathish N.

Addressing the media on Sunday, SP Yathish said that Diganth, a PCMB student had taken Rs 500 from home and informed his family that he would visit a temple nearby before leaving the house.

“On that day, he had collected his hall ticket for the final examination. After leaving home, he walked along the railway track till Arkula and reached the highway from where he took a lift from a bike to Mangaluru city. Later, he went to a private bus stand and took a bus to Shivamogga.

From there, he took a train to Mysuru and Kengeri without a ticket. He managed to reach Nandi Hills from there by walk and other means and worked in a resort and earned some money. With that money, he went back to Kengeri and Mysuru and boarded the Murudeshwar Express via Mangaluru on Friday.

He got off the train at Udupi and went to a supermarket as he was hungry and also to buy some clothes despite not having any money left with him. The staff there stopped him when he attempted to flee and police were informed,” SP said.

About footwear found on the railway tracks with bloodstains on it, SP clarified that Diganth had injured his foot and wiped off the blood on the footwear and left it there along with his mobile so that nobody would trace him.