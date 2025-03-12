Decision on varsity closure after thorough discussions: Higher education Minister MC Sudhakar

BENGALURU: The government on Tuesday tried to allay concerns over the closure of nine out of 10 new universities in Karnataka by stating that any decision will be taken only after thorough consultations and keeping in mind the need to improve the quality of higher education.

Responding to a debate on the issue in the Council, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said, “We are not doing away with any of the UG or PG courses. Students will continue to study in their respective colleges and need not go anywhere. Our intention is not to close down any university, but we intend to take the quality of education in government universities to the next level on par with private ones, keeping the interest of students in mind.”

He slammed the Opposition BJP for allegedly creating confusion among the public.

Sudhakar went on to say that only in Karnataka, under the BJP government, were universities opened in many districts, while states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh did not set up a single new university, post the introduction of the National Education Policy in their states.