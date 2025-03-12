Karnataka HC stays consumer forum order against PVR on ads

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court passed an interim order, staying the order passed by a consumer commission imposing a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on PVR Cinemas and PVR Inox Ltd for allegedly displaying ads beyond the scheduled time. The consumer commission had also issued certain directions to them on showing ads.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order of stay till March 27, the next date of hearing, after hearing the petition filed by the Multiplex Association of India and one other, questioning the order dated February 15, 2025.

The Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed the impugned order, while partly allowing the complaint filed by Abhishek MR, an advocate. The commission directed PVR to pay Rs 20,000 to the complainant for causing mental agony and inconvenience through unfair trade practice and Rs 8,000 towards the cost of litigation.