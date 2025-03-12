Karnataka HC tells DRI not to arrest Ranya’s husband without following law

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) not to initiate any coercive action against Jatin V Hukkeri, husband of actor Ranya Rao, without adhering to the due process of law.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Jatin, who apprehended arrest by DRI in connection with the case registered against his wife for alleged gold smuggling at KIA. He prayed to the court to direct DRI to adhere to the due process of law prior to initiating any coercive action against him.

Jatin’s counsel argued that allegations against Ranya could not be linked to her husband in the absence of his involvement. He cooperated with the investigation when a summons was issued to him by DRI and also when he was taken for enquiry twice. There is a chance of his arrest without following the law laid down by the Supreme Court, he argued.

Jatin stated that he moved the high court as he was aggrieved by the unlawful manner in which DRI authorities are demanding his repeated presence without adhering to the due process of law. His counsel alleged that the authorities, without issuing summons, are repeatedly resorting to unlawful detention of the petitioner and are harassing him, though he did not have a long-standing connection or relationship with Ranya.

It was alleged that DRI authorities, solely to extract statements suitable to their investigation and case, are harassing Jatin, unlawfully securing his presence and assaulting him to give statements. Because of the repeated ongoing trauma and harassment, the petitioner is also suffering from health issues and he was constrained to move the court, the counsel stated.