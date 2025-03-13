Congress will retain power, I’ll remain CM: Siddaramaiah tells Assembly

BENGALURU: Addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday indicated that he will be the CM for five years and that the Congress will make a comeback in the 2028 polls as well.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka taunted Siddaramaiah stating that the Congress bit the dust in 2018, despite Siddaramaiah exuding confidence of returning to power. “Siddaramaiah said he will be a ‘permanent CM’, but he disappeared in 2018 as the Congress lost the polls,” Ashoka stated, adding that the Congress will face the same fate in the next polls.

“But we wish him (Siddaramaiah) that remains the CM for five full years,” he said. Interjecting Ashoka, Siddaramaiah stated, “Not only this term, we will come back to power in 2028, and I will be the CM.” Siddaramaiah also mocked the BJP for losing the recent bypolls.