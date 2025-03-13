Won’t abolish committees formed to oversee implementation of guarantee schemes: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Despite BJP legislators’ demand to abolish the committees of Congress members formed to oversee implementation of guarantee schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the state government will not abolish them.
He, however, said that the MLAs’ powers will not be curbed. “I will instruct the officials to give priority to MLAs in the implementation of development schemes,” he added.
BJP legislators, who have been demanding that the committees be abolished, did not oblige. They rushed to the Well of the House and staged a protest.
The state government’s stand is clear. It will not clip or curb the powers of MLAs. “Even I am an MLA first. I respect the rights and liberties of MLAs,’’ Siddaramaiah said.
He said that he will direct all deputy commissioners and tahsildars to honour the suggestions and opinions of MLAs while implementing development schemes, including the guarantees. Siddaramaiah said honouring party workers with government positions is nothing new. All parties do it after coming to power.
Party workers and leaders are appointed as chairpersons of government boards and corporations. Even in Maharashtra, where BJP is in power, PAs of the CM and ministers are party workers and RSS members, he added.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said in Shikaripura Assembly constituency, the Shivamogga district in-charge minister has instructed the deputy commissioner to honour the suggestions and recommendations of the chairperson of the guarantee implementation committee of the district. “Is this not a violation of privileges of MLAs, who are elected representatives? The Speaker should come to the rescue of legislators,’’ he said.
Ashoka said this trend will destroy the system as ordinary party workers will have more powers than the elected MLAs.
The CM said if the MLAs face such issues, they may bring them to his notice. He will resolve them.
However, BJP legislators continued their protest demanding that the government abolish the committees formed to oversee the implementation of guarantee schemes.