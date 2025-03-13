Won’t abolish committees formed to oversee implementation of guarantee schemes: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Despite BJP legislators’ demand to abolish the committees of Congress members formed to oversee implementation of guarantee schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the state government will not abolish them.

He, however, said that the MLAs’ powers will not be curbed. “I will instruct the officials to give priority to MLAs in the implementation of development schemes,” he added.

BJP legislators, who have been demanding that the committees be abolished, did not oblige. They rushed to the Well of the House and staged a protest.

The state government’s stand is clear. It will not clip or curb the powers of MLAs. “Even I am an MLA first. I respect the rights and liberties of MLAs,’’ Siddaramaiah said.

He said that he will direct all deputy commissioners and tahsildars to honour the suggestions and opinions of MLAs while implementing development schemes, including the guarantees. Siddaramaiah said honouring party workers with government positions is nothing new. All parties do it after coming to power.