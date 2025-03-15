Ranya Rao's DGP stepfather sent on ‘compulsory leave’ with immediate effect

Ramachandra Rao, the DGP step-father of actor Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case, has been sent on “compulsory leave” with immediate effect, the Karnataka government announced in a circular.

KV Sharath Chandra, the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment), has been appointed to concurrently serve as the Chairman & Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Bengaluru, a position held by Rao's stepfather.

Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru Airport on March 3 with 14.2 kg of gold worth ₹12.56 crore while returning from Dubai.