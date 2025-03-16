Karnataka's Chitradurga PSI, BJP leader exchange blows at midnight

CHITRADURGA: Chitradurga city police station PSI Gadilingappa and Madhugiri BJP president Hanumanthegowda rained blows on each other in front of a hotel near the RTO office at 12 am on Saturday. It started with a war of words between the duo and later escalated into a full-fledged physical confrontation.

An eyewitness said, “Gadilingappa was on patrolling duty and found a group of people standing in front of the hotel at midnight. He enquired what they were doing so late, addressing them in the singular. The group included Hanumanthegowda who said he is the president of the Madhugiri BJP unit and asked the officer to speak properly. A verbal altercation started and ended in fisticuffs.” Passersby and hotel staffers intervened and stopped the fight.

Gadilingappa alleged that the BJP leader prevented him from discharging his duties. “I questioned Hanumantegowda what he was doing along with the others at midnight,” he said.