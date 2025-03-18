Karnataka HC upholds microfin law, says it’s a protective shield

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday upheld the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance, 2025.

Dismissing the petition filed by the Karnataka Hire Purchase Association questioning the validity of the ordinance, Justice M Nagaprasanna clarified that the ordinance does not traverse into secured transactions undertaken by regulated entities like the petitioner.

On the contrary, it carves out a protective shield specifically for those trapped in the labyrinth of unsecured micro loans extended without collateral, targeting an annual income of Rs 3 lakh or less, which is clearly defined by the Reserve Bank of India. The grievance of the petitioner is, on the face of it, imaginary and unacceptable, the judge said.