Karnataka HC gives govt 10 days to give report on removing encroachment at Kethaganahalli

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to pursue further the alleged encroachment of gomala land at Kethaganahalli in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara taluk and district and submit the report in 10 days.
A division bench of Justices K Somashekar and Venkatesh Naik T passed the order after hearing the contempt petition filed by Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, represented by its founder-president SR Hiremath, seeking directions to implement the HC order dated January 14, 2020 on the encroachment of land by various persons, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
Before the order was passed, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) and Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Rajendra Kumar Kataria, submitted the report dated March 19, 2025, stating that a survey has been conducted after issuing notices.
The report stated that 14 acres have been reclaimed and steps taken to look into the remaining encroached land in survey numbers 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 79 at Kethaganahalli. They requested time to verify the genuineness of the records and to proceed further.
The AAG submitted the compliance affidavit dated March 18, 2025, signed by Kataria, stating that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on January 28, 2025, to look into the encroachment of land at Kethaganahalli. The SIT submitted two status reports dated February 19 and March 15 and sought time to submit a further report, he told the court.
Meanwhile, the compliance affidavit filed by N Jayaram, secretary, Revenue Department, will be considered at a later stage, the court said. Recording the submissions of the AAG and the report filed by Kataria, the court directed both to submit the report in 10 days.
Further hearing was adjourned to April 3.