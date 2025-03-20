Karnataka HC gives govt 10 days to give report on removing encroachment at Kethaganahalli

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to pursue further the alleged encroachment of gomala land at Kethaganahalli in Bidadi hobli of Ramanagara taluk and district and submit the report in 10 days.

A division bench of Justices K Somashekar and Venkatesh Naik T passed the order after hearing the contempt petition filed by Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, represented by its founder-president SR Hiremath, seeking directions to implement the HC order dated January 14, 2020 on the encroachment of land by various persons, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Before the order was passed, the Additional Advocate General (AAG) and Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Rajendra Kumar Kataria, submitted the report dated March 19, 2025, stating that a survey has been conducted after issuing notices.