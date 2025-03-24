Couple set to marry kill newborn, dump body in garbage bin in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi police arrested a couple on charges of killing their newborn and dumping the body in a garbage bin. Police said Mahabalesh Kamoji (31) and Simran alias Muskan (22), both from Ambadgatti village, near Kittur, were in a relationship for the past three years and were supposed to get married shortly.

No one in Muskan's family realised that she was pregnant and she eventually gave birth on March 5. According to Belagavi Superintendent of Police, Bhimashankar Guled, Muskan had labour pain and decided to give birth to the baby in the bathroom. Sources said she had watched a video on her mobile phone on how to self-deliver a baby.

Meanwhile, she was on a video-call with Mahabalesh and they decided to dump the baby to hide the birth from her family. The couple disposed of the body in a garbage bin near Ambadgatti the same day.