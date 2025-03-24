Mysuru youth attacked for helping girl in love

MYSURU: A youth was brutally attacked by a girl’s family for allegedly supporting her love affair in Hunsur on Sunday. His elder brother, who tried to rescue him, was also assaulted.

According to the police, Ghanvanth, a resident of Shravanahalli village under Bilikere police station limits, was targeted by Cheluvaraju and his associates after he was accused of encouraging Cheluvaraju’s daughter Lakshmi’s relationship with a young man from the same village.

After learning about the affair, Cheluvaraju physically assaulted Ghanvanth, blaming him for supporting his daughter.

A reconciliation meeting was later held with village leaders, but Cheluvaraju continued to attack Ghanvanth whenever he encountered him. Meanwhile, he forcibly got his daughter married to a distant relative.

On Saturday, while Ghanvanth was riding his bike, Cheluvaraju and his group attacked him again. His elder brother Yashwant, who rushed to his rescue, was also beaten up. Both brothers were admitted to hospital and later, a complaint was filed at Bilikere police station. A case was registered against 10 people, and police are investigating.