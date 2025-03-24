Suspension of BJP MLAs undemocratic: Former Karnataka CM Shettar

BENGALURU: The suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly has triggered a political storm, with saffron party leaders calling it “undemocratic” and accusing the Ruling Congress of stifling opposition voices.

Belagavi MP and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday criticised the suspension order, stating that the BJP legislators were protesting against the State Government’s handling of the 4% quota for minorities in government contracts and the alleged honey-trap issue. He argued that the protest was peaceful and did not target the Speaker’s position.

“When the government did not respond properly, BJP MLAs started a peaceful protest which surely was not undemocratic. Let me reiterate there was no protest against the Speaker’s post. This suspension is undemocratic. I urge the Speaker to withdraw this order, and I call upon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take the initiative in revoking it,” Shettar said.

Haveri MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai had accused the Congress government of suppressing democracy. “This is anti-democratic. There is no democracy in Karnataka-only anarchy. Ministers in the government are being honey-trapped, and allegations are being raised against the government itself. The CM is playing from both sides... When we questioned it in the Assembly, our MLAs were thrown out,” Bommai said.

However, Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader had defended the suspension, stating that it was necessary to uphold the dignity of the House.