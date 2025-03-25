Karnataka DyCM DKS’ remark reflects Congress mindset: BJP

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday hit out at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for his statement on 4% reservation to Muslims in contracts for government civil works.
Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, they alleged that Shivakumar’s statement exposed his hidden intention of bringing amendments to the Constitution to provide reservations.
Vijayendra accused Congress leaders of favouring changes to the Constitution just for minority appeasement. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar followed unconstitutional methods to appease the Muslim community, he alleged.
He claimed that Shivakumar’s statement reflected the mindset of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah.
“Where are the so-called constitutionalists and Ambedkarites of @INCKarnataka hiding? KPCC President and DCM @DKShivakumar says “CONSTITUTION WILL CHANGE,” says Ashoka’s post on X.
The BJP leader said the Congress, during its 55 years of rule, made 77 amendments to the Constitution, including four during the Emergency. The first amendment was introduced by Nehru even before the first General Elections were held in 1952.
“Shame on Congress and its hypocrisy,” he said. Ashoka said by giving 4% reservation to Muslims as part of its vote bank politics, the Congress government is trying to create a rift between that community and Hindus. He said during the recent session, BJP legislators raised several issues, but the Congress government failed to provide satisfactory answers.
Meanwhile, Janata Dal Secular said Shivakumar must quit as Deputy Chief Minister for his statement. In a social media post, JDS said if the Congress high command has faith and respect for Dr BR Ambedkar, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge should seek Shivakumar’s resignation.