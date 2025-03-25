Karnataka DyCM DKS’ remark reflects Congress mindset: BJP

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: BJP state president BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Monday hit out at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for his statement on 4% reservation to Muslims in contracts for government civil works.

Addressing reporters in Kalaburagi, they alleged that Shivakumar’s statement exposed his hidden intention of bringing amendments to the Constitution to provide reservations.

Vijayendra accused Congress leaders of favouring changes to the Constitution just for minority appeasement. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar followed unconstitutional methods to appease the Muslim community, he alleged.

He claimed that Shivakumar’s statement reflected the mindset of Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah.

“Where are the so-called constitutionalists and Ambedkarites of @INCKarnataka hiding? KPCC President and DCM @DKShivakumar says “CONSTITUTION WILL CHANGE,” says Ashoka’s post on X.