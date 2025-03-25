Widow stripped, assaulted over land dispute in Belagavi; police delay FIR filing

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi district police failed to register a case for nearly a month after a widow was allegedly stripped and assaulted by a group of people during a land dispute at Harlapur, near Saudatti, on February 20.

The incident gained attention after a section of the media reported that the woman had been attacked repeatedly. Taking serious note of the matter, the Chief Minister’s office directed the Belagavi police to file an FIR.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the widow alleged that her relatives brought a group of people who tore her clothes and assaulted her. She also claimed that some of her family members, who tried to intervene, were also attacked. “I went to the local police station in Saudatti taluk soon after the incident, but the police refused to register my complaint,” she alleged.