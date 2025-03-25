Widow stripped, assaulted over land dispute in Belagavi; police delay FIR filing

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi district police failed to register a case for nearly a month after a widow was allegedly stripped and assaulted by a group of people during a land dispute at Harlapur, near Saudatti, on February 20.
The incident gained attention after a section of the media reported that the woman had been attacked repeatedly. Taking serious note of the matter, the Chief Minister’s office directed the Belagavi police to file an FIR.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, the widow alleged that her relatives brought a group of people who tore her clothes and assaulted her. She also claimed that some of her family members, who tried to intervene, were also attacked. “I went to the local police station in Saudatti taluk soon after the incident, but the police refused to register my complaint,” she alleged.
However, Belagavi Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled denied the claim that the woman was stripped. He stated that the incident occurred during a verbal altercation between the woman and a group that disputed her ownership of agricultural land in Harlapur. He added that an FIR had been registered and that police officials had responded to the scene.
Meanwhile, sources said the woman was indeed stripped and assaulted after she attempted to prevent the group from entering the farmland where she had been cultivating crops. Her relatives, who were part of the opposing group, had also staked a claim to the land, leading to a violent clash. According to sources, during the altercation, the woman attempted to set herself on fire.
A press release from the CM’s office on Tuesday stated, “An inhuman act took place at Harlapur where a widow was stripped and assaulted by a group of people over a land dispute. A section of the media reported that the police failed to register an FIR even after the widow went to the police station in torn clothes. Taking serious note of the incident, an officer from the CM’s office directed Belagavi police to register a case. Eventually, an FIR was filed against the accused.”