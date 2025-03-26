Education department orders probe into viral video of schoolgirl's burqa remarks in Mysuru

MYSURU: The Education Department has ordered a high-level enquiry to investigate a viral video featuring a schoolgirl’s remarks on wearing a burqa at a science exhibition.

Though the education department has served notice to the private school seeking an explanation and also sought the report from the block education officer, the school management has not responded to the notice within a day.

Since the video of a fourth-grade student saying that wearing a burqa ensures the body remains untouched after death, whereas wearing revealing clothes leads to suffering in hell, with snakes and scorpions consuming the body.

The video also shows two mannequins — one dressed in a burqa and the other in revealing attire — placed next to a small coffin model has come under strong criticism from various quarters, accusing that religious fanaticism has spoiled the young minds.

Chamarajanagar Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs said the school management and head has not responded and are not cooperating with the enquiry. He said the BEO has confirmed that the student is from the private school but are maintaining that the event was not held in their school.