Man kills wife, daughter and parents-in-law in Karnataka's Kodagu

MADIKERI: A man stabbed his wife, daughter and parents-in-law to death in Kodagu, Friday.

The man Girish (35) murdered his wife Naagi (30), his five-year-old daughter and his in-laws Kariya (75) and Gowri (70).

The incident was reported at a tribal settlement in Beguru village of Ponnampet taluk.

The accused used a knife to stab all the four members.

The exact reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained.

Police sources said that Girish married Naagi seven years ago. However, Naagi lived with her parents at Begur along with Kaveri. The family of Jenukurubas worked as estate labourers.

Girish managed to flee from the spot.

Police have formed special teams to nab the accused.

Superintendent of Police SP K Ramarajan visited the spot and ordered the special teams to nab the accused at the earliest.