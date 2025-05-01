Democracy is two-way communication, not Mann Ki Baat: Karnataka CM

BAGALKOT: In a veiled attack on the Union Government, which he described as a “dictator-type government”, CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that in a democratic set-up, people are also heard. Speaking at an event to mark Basaveshwara Jayanti at Kudalasangama, he said, “In a dictatorship, there is only one-way communication... there is no listening... it is like saying ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” the CM said, equating the PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ “to a sign of dictatorship where people are not given the chance to raise their voices”.
He further said that dictatorship is the opposite of democracy. “Democracy is a two-way communication,” the CM said.
He said that the 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara believed in democracy and not dictatorship. Asserting that the Constitution firmly upholds a democratic system, the Chief Minister said, “The Constitution should never fall into the hands of those who do not believe in equality and the eradication of the caste system.”
Stating that Manuvada is detrimental to social equality, he said that while Manuvada promotes inequality and the caste system, vachana literature advocates humanism.
To achieve equality, he added, it is vital that every individual has access to a livelihood and that resources are distributed equitably across all sections of society. He said that the sharanas of the 12th century sought to spread this message in simple language, using the local dialect rather than Sanskrit, which was not commonly spoken by the people.
He said that a large statue of Basaveshwara would be built in the state. Siddaramaiah also honoured veteran writer SR Gunjal with the National Basava Award for his contribution to the vachana literature.