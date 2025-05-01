Democracy is two-way communication, not Mann Ki Baat: Karnataka CM

BAGALKOT: In a veiled attack on the Union Government, which he described as a “dictator-type government”, CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that in a democratic set-up, people are also heard. Speaking at an event to mark Basaveshwara Jayanti at Kudalasangama, he said, “In a dictatorship, there is only one-way communication... there is no listening... it is like saying ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” the CM said, equating the PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ “to a sign of dictatorship where people are not given the chance to raise their voices”.

He further said that dictatorship is the opposite of democracy. “Democracy is a two-way communication,” the CM said.

He said that the 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara believed in democracy and not dictatorship. Asserting that the Constitution firmly upholds a democratic system, the Chief Minister said, “The Constitution should never fall into the hands of those who do not believe in equality and the eradication of the caste system.”