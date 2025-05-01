Man dies after drinking five bottles of undiluted alcohol for Rs 10,000 challenge in Karnataka

KOLAR: A 23-year-old man from Poojarahalli village in Mulbagal, Kolar, died of alcohol poisoning after reportedly consuming five bottles of undiluted liquor in response to a Rs 10,000 challenge from his friends.

Speaking to TNIE, Kolar Superintendent of Police B. Nikhil said that preliminary investigations revealed that Karthik (23), a resident of Poojarahalli, had been partying with friends when he claimed he could consume five packets of liquor without mixing them with water or soda.

“It is said that during the party he challenged that he was capable of consuming up to five packets of alcohol without diluting it with water or soda,” Nikhil said.