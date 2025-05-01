Karnataka

SSLC-1 results to be declared on Friday at KSEAB office

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, will officially declare the SSLC-1 results at 11:30 am on Friday at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.
The long wait for thousands of Class 10 students in Karnataka will come to an end on Friday, as the KSEAB is set to announce the SSLC-1 results on May 2.
The long wait for thousands of Class 10 students in Karnataka will come to an end on Friday, as the KSEAB is set to announce the SSLC-1 results on May 2.(Representational image)
BENGALURU: The long wait for thousands of Class 10 students in Karnataka will come to an end on Friday, as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-1) results on May 2.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, will officially declare the SSLC-1 results at 11:30 am on Friday at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru. Senior officials from the department will also be present during the announcement.

The SSLC-1 examinations were held from March 21 to April 4 across 2,818 exam centres in the state. A total of approximately 8.96 lakh students appeared for the exams, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.

How to check the KSEAB SSLC-1 Result 2025:

1. Visit the official results website: [karresults.nic.in](http://karresults.nic.in)

2. Click on the link that says “SSLC Result 2025”

3. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth in the respective fields

4. Click on the submit button

5. Your result will appear on the screen, displaying your subject-wise marks and overall performance

6. Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference

