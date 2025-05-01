SSLC-1 results to be declared on Friday at KSEAB office

BENGALURU: The long wait for thousands of Class 10 students in Karnataka will come to an end on Friday, as the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC-1) results on May 2.

Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education and Literacy, will officially declare the SSLC-1 results at 11:30 am on Friday at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru. Senior officials from the department will also be present during the announcement.

The SSLC-1 examinations were held from March 21 to April 4 across 2,818 exam centres in the state. A total of approximately 8.96 lakh students appeared for the exams, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls.