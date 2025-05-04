Karnataka Home Minister turns down BJP's demand for NIA probe into former Bajrang Dal worker's murder

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday rejected BJP's demand for an NIA probe into former Bajrang Dal worker and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty's murder.

Suhas Shetty, who is an accused in five criminal cases, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru city.

"It is their (BJP's) opinion. Our view is that our police are doing their job very well. Eight people have been arrested in this connection and the investigation is in progress," Parameshwara told reporters here.

He said at this stage, there was no need to hand over the case to the NIA.

When asked why no one from the government visited and consoled the bereaved family members, Parameshwara said Shetty had five criminal cases against him.

"Please know that this is a murder case. There were five criminal cases against him. That's the reason that no one from the government, I mean the public representatives, either me or anyone else, met them," the Minister said.