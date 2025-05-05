CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP for ‘double standards’ on caste census

HANGAL(HAVERI): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP of double standards on the issue of caste census, pointing out that the party which once opposed it, is now welcoming the move after the Union government announced its intention to conduct a nationwide survey.
Speaking to reporters in Akki Alur on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said, “Earlier, BJP leaders made politically motivated statements against the caste census. Now, they appear to be supporting it, based on changing realities.” Quoting a well-known saying, he remarked, “For BJP leaders, water becomes sacred only when it comes from a conch.”
Responding to former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s allegation that the Congress is adopting double standards on the issue of Pakistan, following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Siddaramaiah hit back: “What was Deve Gowda saying about Narendra Modi before leaning towards the BJP, and what is he saying now? If anyone is following double standards, it’s Deve Gowda himself.”
The Chief Minister also stressed the need for a dedicated task force to identify and counter communal and anti-social elements. He said the government is planning to establish such a force specifically to address communal violence in the coastal belt. “I will discuss the proposal with Home Minister G Parameshwara and take appropriate action,” he added.
Asked about police claims that part of the Rs 25 lakh compensation given by the government to the family of Fazil, who was murdered in 2022, was allegedly used by his brother to fund the contract killing of Suhas Shetty, Siddaramaiah declined to comment. He, however, said he would speak with district minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Parameshwara, who recently visited Mangaluru.
On the occasion of the government’s second anniversary, the CM confirmed that a special programme is being organised in Vijayanagar district to mark the administration’s achievements.
Modi withholding Mahadayi clearance due to fear of Goa govt: CM Siddaramaiah
Hubballi: CM Siddaramaiah alleged that PM Narendra Modi has been withholding environmental clearance for the Mahadayi diversion project due to fear of the Goa government. Responding to Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s criticism of the state government for the KPSC changing the deadline for collecting hall tickets and issuing them just a few hours prior to the KAS main exam, Siddaramaiah said, “Joshi speaks on everything, except the most important issue: Why there is no environmental clearance for the Mahadayi project.” The CM pointed out that Joshi, as a senior member of the Union Cabinet, should use his influence to secure the necessary approvals for the long-pending project. “He should be putting pressure on the Centre, instead of making baseless allegations,” Siddaramaiah said. He reiterated that it was the Union Government’s responsibility to expedite the environmental nod and urged Joshi to take the lead in securing it.
PM responsible for price rise, he failed to deliver on promises, says CM
HANGAL: Launching a scathing attack against PM Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused him of not only being responsible for rising prices, but also a leader who has failed to deliver on his promises.
Speaking after inaugurating development works of Rs 650 crore and laying the foundation stone for new projects at Akki Alur, Siddaramaiah asked, “Can anyone point to even one promise made by PM Modi in his speeches that has actually been fulfilled?” He urged the public not to fall for what he called the BJP and JDS’ “baseless claims” that the state’s guarantee schemes had emptied the treasury. This year’s budget is Rs 38,000 crore higher than last year’s. Capital expenditure has risen by Rs 31,000 crore, to Rs 83,000 crore. Additionally, we have set aside Rs 50,000 crore specifically for the guarantee schemes. In total, Rs 1.33 lakh crore has been earmarked for development. This clearly exposes the BJP’s falsehoods, he said.