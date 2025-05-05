CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP for ‘double standards’ on caste census

HANGAL(HAVERI): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP of double standards on the issue of caste census, pointing out that the party which once opposed it, is now welcoming the move after the Union government announced its intention to conduct a nationwide survey.

Speaking to reporters in Akki Alur on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said, “Earlier, BJP leaders made politically motivated statements against the caste census. Now, they appear to be supporting it, based on changing realities.” Quoting a well-known saying, he remarked, “For BJP leaders, water becomes sacred only when it comes from a conch.”

Responding to former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s allegation that the Congress is adopting double standards on the issue of Pakistan, following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Siddaramaiah hit back: “What was Deve Gowda saying about Narendra Modi before leaning towards the BJP, and what is he saying now? If anyone is following double standards, it’s Deve Gowda himself.”

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for a dedicated task force to identify and counter communal and anti-social elements. He said the government is planning to establish such a force specifically to address communal violence in the coastal belt. “I will discuss the proposal with Home Minister G Parameshwara and take appropriate action,” he added.

Asked about police claims that part of the Rs 25 lakh compensation given by the government to the family of Fazil, who was murdered in 2022, was allegedly used by his brother to fund the contract killing of Suhas Shetty, Siddaramaiah declined to comment. He, however, said he would speak with district minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Parameshwara, who recently visited Mangaluru.

On the occasion of the government’s second anniversary, the CM confirmed that a special programme is being organised in Vijayanagar district to mark the administration’s achievements.