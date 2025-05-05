Karnataka government begins survey of SC sub-castes

BENGALURU: A survey on SC sub-classification in the state has begun and will go on till May 17, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday. The exercise started on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, the CM said, "The enumeration of scheduled castes is going on in the state. A one-man commission led by the retired High Court Judge, Justice H N Nagamohan Das, has been constituted. He has been mandated to give a clear report on the sub quota for castes in the SC list."

According to him, the Commission has to submit its report in 60 days.

Rs 100 crore will be spent on the exercise and 65,000 teachers will be roped in as enumerators.

Siddaramaiah said the purpose of this exercise was to prepare empirical data on 101 castes in the SC list.