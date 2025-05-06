With caste conundrum on backburner, Siddaramaiah likely to focus on admin

BENGALURU: Contentious caste issues have come in handy for Siddaramaiah to consolidate his position both as Chief Minister and a champion of AHINDA communities. The tabling of the Socio Economic and Educational Survey (SES-2015) report and the recommendation of the Backward Classes Commission to restructure the Backward Classes quota in the cabinet for discussion and commitment to implement the internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), were aimed at benefiting the AHINDA communities.

With the backing of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha, to table SES-2015 and the Supreme Court’s Aug.1, 2024, judgment allowing the states to implement the internal quota for the SCs, the CM was poised to strengthen his position.

A section of castes within the SC category were opposing the internal quota for decades but Siddaramaiah sensed his opportunity with the apex court’s judgment, according to political analysts.

Even as the two dominant castes, Veerashaiva Lingayats and Vokkaligas, opposed the SES-2015 dubbing it as unscientific, the Centre’s announcement of adding enumeration of caste as part of the national census is likely to dampen the issue.Rahul is unlikely to disturb Siddaramaiah from his position, said a Congress legislator belonging to SC community.

But other sources within Congress predict that once Siddaramaiah completed two-and-half years as CM in October, the issue of change of guard would resurface. The decision, however, would be in the hands of Rahul and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, also hailing from Karnataka.