Justice HN Das reviews SC survey in Kolar, urges dignity in self-identification of caste names

KOLAR: Justice Dr HN Nagamohan Das and his team visited various places in Kolar and evaluated the caste survey process, on the second day of the exercise, on Tuesday. The team along with Kolar Deputy Commissioner Dr MR Ravi and senior officials visited houses in Ambedkar Nagar, Gandhinagar, Tamaka and Gaddekannur in Kolar.

Speaking to media, Justice Das said that the names of the Scheduled Communities should be clearly mentioned in the survey. “The communities have been given the opportunity to change their caste names voluntarily. We change the names of states, cities, circles, etc. Similarly, communities are enduring humiliation due to castes given in some century.

Therefore, the communities to which they belong should clarify the caste name. This will make it possible to identify those who are socially, economically and educationally backward,” he said.

Social Welfare Department Commissioner Rakesh Kumar said that 42 questions have been included in the caste survey of Scheduled Communities. A comprehensive survey of the socio-economic development of the Scheduled Castes is being conducted with the approval of the commission.

After the house-to-house survey in the first phase is completed on May 17, a special camp will be organized in the respective gram panchayats from May 19 to 21. In this special camp, mainly wage labourers and those who have migrated to other places will be surveyed. He said that documents like Aadhaar, family ration card and other documents can be submitted and registered within the booth.

In the third phase, an opportunity has been provided to enter information for the survey online. The original caste can be clearly stated by entering the RD number of the Aadhaar card and caste certificate. In the 2011 census, 43 percent of the people have mentioned Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida, Adi Andhra. Similarly, the app has been prepared to mention the sub-caste name clearly, he said.

Scheduled Caste Coordination Member Kantharaj, Deputy Commissioner Dr. MR Ravi, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Praveen P Bagewadi, Superintendent of Police Nikhil, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Mythri and others were present.