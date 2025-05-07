Mysore jail warder suspended, arrested for abusive video against CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: A warder at Mysore Central Jail was suspended for six months, and also arrested by Bettadapura police after a video surfaced on social media, in which he makes abusive remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The video was allegedly shot by prison warder Madhu Kumar, and went viral on social media platforms, prompting the jail superintendent to suspend him and order a departmental inquiry.

The video was allegedly made as a reaction to a recent incident where the CM publicly rebuked an additional superintendent of police during a public meeting in Belagavi.

Throughout the 5 minute-33 second-long clip, Kumar, a ex-serviceman, uses vulgar and derogatory language and insults the CM and his family members. He says that “while a politician’s power lasts only for five years, a government employee’s power is for 35 years”. “The chief minister, being an advocate, should know how to behave with an officer. If this is the case involving an ASP, what would be the fate of a constable?” he asks. He also warns Siddaramaiah against targeting the police, stating that the personnel are feeling let down by the chief minister.

Kumar claims in the video that the government has not deposited salaries of prison staff on time, making it difficult for them to pay monthly instalments. He also accuses the CM of taking MUDA sites as a land loser, and criticises him for supporting minorities and attacking the RSS. Referring to the recent mob attack on Udayagiri police station here, Kumar says the law and order situation in the state has collapsed.

Since Kumar shot the video on April 28 and sent it to a friend to share online, the jail superintendent suspended him and ordered a probe. Kumar said he is ready to lose his job.

Earlier in the day, enraged over the video, Congress workers led by DCC president BJ Vijaykumar and KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana staged a protest in front of the jail, demanding that Kumar be immediately arrested, since his abusive language is against the Karnataka Civil Reserve (Conduct) Rules. Lakshmana also accused Kumar of abusing Congress leaders through his Facebook account, which is against the State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, and appealed to the DCP (Law and Order) to register an FIR.