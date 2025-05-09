No encroachments will be tolerated in Nagarahole: Karnataka forest minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday said that if people are allowed to stay inside forests, it will effect the natural habitat of tigers, elephants and other wildlife and will lead to further conflict.

Taking note of the 52 families forcefully entering Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Monday and Tuesday and building huts and shed, Khandre said there are some group of people who are inciting them and spreading false news about retired and serving forest department officials, NGOs and experts.

He said the rights of the people who are now asserting their rights on forest land in Nagrahole have been dismissed. They should approach the legal authorities, he said.

Khandre directed the forest department officials to submit a report on the chronology of the incident and all other details within two days, along with the court judgments regarding the rights over forest lands. Speaking at the sidelines of the release of two books- Nagarahole- A Wild Paradise and Wildlife Forensic Evidence Collection Guide- by Kali Tiger Reserve- in Bengaluru, Khandre said, “No sort of encroachment will be allowed and action will be taken against the encroachers. There is zero tolerance to encroachments and people instead of writing to forest department, they should file appeals in courts,” he said.

Pertaining to the felling of trees, Khandre said there is a need to amend the Tree Preservation Act to take strict action against those illegally felling trees in government lands, forest land and road sides.

Citing the recent Supreme Court orders where the court took objection to tree felling, Khandre said, “there is increasing outcry among people over permissions being given to axe hundreds of trees in the name of development.”

The minister directed all government authorities not to give unnecessary permissions to cut down trees.