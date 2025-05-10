Karnataka health officials on deputation told to return to address staff shortage

BENGALURU: To address staff shortage in the state public health system, the state government has ordered the return of all Health and Family Welfare Department officers and employees who have been working on deputation in other departments — including the Medical Education Department — for more than five years.

Many of the staff members had been sent on temporary assignments, especially to the Medical Education department, but the officials continued to remain there even after completing their deputation period.

The government, in the order dated May 7, noted that this prolonged deputation has affected staffing in key health facilities like district hospitals, taluk hospitals, community health centres, and primary health centres.

As a result, it has now decided to cancel all such extended assignments and directed that these staff members immediately return to their parent department - health department.

The order covers officials and employees in all categories and applies to anyone who has crossed the five year deputation limit. The state health department has been asked to make use of the returning staff to fill up critical vacancies and improve services at the field level.

The government has asked the Health Commissioner to coordinate with the departments where the staff are currently posted and ensure their immediate return.

A report confirming their redeployment must also be submitted to the government at the earliest.

The government has also made it clear that if any employee fails to report back after this order, strict disciplinary action will be taken against them under civil service rules and regulations. The aim, the government said, is to strengthen the public healthcare system by bringing back trained professionals to areas where they are most needed.