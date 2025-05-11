Be on high alert for eventualities: CM Siddaramaiah tells top brass

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but instructed the state’s top officials to be on high alert to face any eventualities. A few hours later, there were reports of explosions being heard in Srinagar, in a possible violation of the truce by Pakistan.

He said, “The ceasefire is officially announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, following the mediation by US president Donald Trump. But district officers should remain fully alert. I told them to hold mock drills wherever necessary and there should be perfect coordination between deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and police commissioners,” he said, addressing a press conference after holding a video conference with DCs and SPs from across the state.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and DG&IGP Alok Mohan were present.

Siddaramaiah said state officers should be in perfect coordination with their counterparts at the Centre.

“The police and DCs have to be careful about false propaganda and fake news. Those who spread such news should be treated sternly. Our battle against terrorism will continue. Any terror act will be considered seriously,” he warned.

In case of an emergency, DCs should ensure food security by checking illegal hoarding of essential commodities, keeping tabs on the black market and controlling any price spike.