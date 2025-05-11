Be on high alert for eventualities: CM Siddaramaiah tells top brass

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, but instructed the state’s top officials to be on high alert to face any eventualities. A few hours later, there were reports of explosions being heard in Srinagar, in a possible violation of the truce by Pakistan.
He said, “The ceasefire is officially announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, following the mediation by US president Donald Trump. But district officers should remain fully alert. I told them to hold mock drills wherever necessary and there should be perfect coordination between deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and police commissioners,” he said, addressing a press conference after holding a video conference with DCs and SPs from across the state.
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and DG&IGP Alok Mohan were present.
Siddaramaiah said state officers should be in perfect coordination with their counterparts at the Centre.
“The police and DCs have to be careful about false propaganda and fake news. Those who spread such news should be treated sternly. Our battle against terrorism will continue. Any terror act will be considered seriously,” he warned.
In case of an emergency, DCs should ensure food security by checking illegal hoarding of essential commodities, keeping tabs on the black market and controlling any price spike.
He instructed officials to take strict security measures and to be prepared to face any situation, for which guidelines should be prepared at the state and district levels.
He gave instructions to strengthen intelligence, beef up security at important installations and maintain strict vigil against fake news. “Social media should be constantly monitored. Action should be taken against those spreading rumours. Fact checks should be done continuously and official clarification issued immediately,” he said.
Siddaramaiah sent out a clear warning that those who disturb communal harmony will be dealt with sternly. Security should be tightened along the coast with continuous patrolling at all important places, he said. All DCs and SPs should prepare a list of those misusing the situation and threatening the harmony of the country and the state, agitating communal feelings, causing communal division and endangering the security of the country,” he said.
“Strict watch should be kept on attempts to disturb communal harmony. The list of communal goons should be updated with surveillance. All commissionerates should be on alert. Security should be increased at key installations. Action should be taken to prevent people from gathering in large numbers,” he added. The central government’s guidelines on safety should be strictly followed, he said.