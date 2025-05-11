COMEDK UGET third shift exam postponed

BENGALURU: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) third shift exam was postponed at selected centres across the country on Saturday.
The decision, which impacted several regions, was made as a precautionary measure following government directives under ‘Operation Sindoor’ to ensure the safety of candidates.
While the exam was entirely (all three shifts) postponed at centres in border cities like Jamnagar, Srinagar, Jammu, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Mohali, Patiala, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Sriganganagar, the COMEDK decided to postpone the third shift (5.30 pm to 8.30 pm) at several other centres within the same cities. Affected cities included New Delhi, Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee, as well as seven centres in Rajasthan, including Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Kota, Sikar, and Udaipur.
In an official statement, Dr S Kumar, Executive Secretary of COMEDK, said the postponement was implemented due to potential disruptions, such as blackouts or power outages, and to ensure the safety of candidates travelling back home after the exam. “The precautionary protocol is adopted with the safety of our candidates in mind,” he said, adding that candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the COMEDK website for rescheduled dates.
More than 3,000 students were expected to take the exam in these centres. The examination proceeded as scheduled for all other candidates in different cities.
Some students at an advantage: Parents
Some parents and students, however, argued that the government should have postponed the exam for all students across all centres, especially since the decision to defer the COMEDK third shift was made at the last minute. While they acknowledged that the move was justified for the safety of students, they pointed out that it may result as an unfair advantage - students who appear for the rescheduled third shift will face less competition compared to those in shifts one and two, possibly resulting in higher percentiles and better ranks, many said.
KEA to verify docUMENTs of J&K students through video call
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday announced special provisions for students from Jammu and Kashmir for the CET document verification process, considering the tensions along the border. The executive director of the KEA, H Prasanna, said that among the 204 students from Jammu and Kashmir who have attended CET, only 52 have been able to complete the document verification. “Considering the prevailing conditions in the border region, KEA is offering an additional chance for students from the region, and there is no need to panic. If the situation does not improve within the next 10–15 days, document verification will be facilitated through video conferencing to ensure that students are not inconvenienced in any way,” he said. ENS