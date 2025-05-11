COMEDK UGET third shift exam postponed

BENGALURU: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) third shift exam was postponed at selected centres across the country on Saturday.

The decision, which impacted several regions, was made as a precautionary measure following government directives under ‘Operation Sindoor’ to ensure the safety of candidates.

While the exam was entirely (all three shifts) postponed at centres in border cities like Jamnagar, Srinagar, Jammu, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Mohali, Patiala, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Sriganganagar, the COMEDK decided to postpone the third shift (5.30 pm to 8.30 pm) at several other centres within the same cities. Affected cities included New Delhi, Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee, as well as seven centres in Rajasthan, including Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Kota, Sikar, and Udaipur.

In an official statement, Dr S Kumar, Executive Secretary of COMEDK, said the postponement was implemented due to potential disruptions, such as blackouts or power outages, and to ensure the safety of candidates travelling back home after the exam. “The precautionary protocol is adopted with the safety of our candidates in mind,” he said, adding that candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the COMEDK website for rescheduled dates.

More than 3,000 students were expected to take the exam in these centres. The examination proceeded as scheduled for all other candidates in different cities.