Do not celebrate my birthday this time, says DKS amid escalation of tension between Indian and Pakistan

BENGALURU/TUMAKURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to party workers not to celebrate his birthday on May 15 in view of the escalation of tension between India and Pakistan.

“In this backdrop, it is not appropriate to celebrate my birthday. I appeal to my followers, fans and party workers not to celebrate my birthday this time,” he said in a statement issued in Bengaluru.

“I also appeal to my party leaders, workers, followers and fans not to display flexes, banners, hoardings and advertisements extending birthday wishes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna too has postponed his 75 birthday bash to be held in Tumakuru on May 13.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara were supposed to participate. Following the KPCC’s instruction, the event was postponed.

Preparations were on for the bash on the Junior College Grounds. As a show of strength, Rajanna, who is known for his controversial statements and the recent alleged honey trap attempt on him by a leader from the Congress, had planned to mobilise over two lakh members from the ST Nayaka community from across the state for his birthday bash.