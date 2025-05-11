Vijayapura cops book medical student for pro-Pak post

BELAGAVI: The Vijayapura police have filed a case against a student of Al Ameen Medical College of Vijayapura for sharing an alleged pro-Pakistan post from her accounts on social media sites. The student, however, retracted from her post after a suo motu case was filed against her.

The student, Tashaudh Faruqui Shaikh, shared a post on her Instagram account allegedly stating, “To my Pakistani friends, people of IOJK (Indian Occupied JK) to avoid going near military, government installations. If you are living close to 200-km in the border radius, please move inland. May Allah protect us all from India, Ameen #SOS.’’ According to Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, the student also shared several controversial posts that she received from unknown sources on her Instagram account.

“The student is doing her internship after completion of her medical degree and is a resident of Mumbai. The police have taken measures to stop all her posts from going viral. We will take up an investigation,” said Nimbargi.

A case has been registered against the student by Vijayapura Rural Police station under Sections 152 and 197 of BNS, informed sources said. Meanwhile, Tashaudh retracted her statement on social media.

The student said that she would apologise to all those who were hurt by her remarks. “As an Indian, I am patriotic and love my motherland. It was foolish on my part to have made such comments. I would never make such comments henceforth. Jai Hind,’’ she said on Instagram. ENS