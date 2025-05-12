13 students from Karnataka studying in Srinagar reach Delhi amid safety concerns

BENGALURU: Amid raging security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, 13 students from Karnataka studying at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Srinagar, have safely arrived in New Delhi. The movement was facilitated by the Ministry of Steel and Heavy Industries, under the supervision of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy.

According to a statement, the government acted swiftly to ensure that the students were brought to safety. The group travelled from Srinagar to Jammu by bus, and then onward to Delhi by train. Ministry officials received the students upon arrival at the railway station and escorted them.

Harshith, one of the students, said, “We were uncertain and anxious when tensions arose in the region. But the Centre’s quick response changed everything. From the moment we were informed of the arrangements, we felt taken care of.”

Bhagyashree Prasad, another student, shared, “I want to thank our prime minister for standing by us during this difficult time. We are proud to be part of a country where students’ safety is taken so seriously. The ministry’s support, especially the personal involvement of Kumaraswamy, gave us much confidence.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in moments like these is both inspiring and reassuring. His clear instructions and deep personal commitment to every citizen’s welfare enabled swift coordination between departments. I commend our security agencies, railway personnel, and ministry officials who acted with precision and compassion. The safety of our people, especially students from distant regions, is our foremost priority,” Kumaraswamy said.