After ceasefire, Karnataka government to go ahead with Hosapete rally

BENGALURU: With India and Pakistan agreeing on a ceasefire, the Siddaramaiah government has seized the opportunity to go ahead with its ‘sadhana samavesha’ rally at Hosapete in Vijayanagara on May 20, to mark its two-year term in office. The government had earlier postponed the celebrations in view of the border tension.

Siddaramaiah had held a video conference with DCs and SPs on Saturday evening and instructed them to be prepared for any eventuality in view of the war-like situation. But later, reports of the ceasefire came and he welcomed it.

On Sunday morning, he instructed the Vijayanagara DC to continue with the preparations for the May 20 rally.

Confirming this, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the government will go ahead with the programme to distribute title deeds to 1 lakh families living in places like ‘hattis’ and ‘tandas’ that were being given revenue village status, fulfilling a long-pending demand.

The entire cabinet is expected to attend the rally where the government will highlight its achievements in two years, including how the five guarantees have brought a transformation in the lives of people.

At the ‘yuva parva’ rally, an oath-taking ceremony of district Youth Congress office-bearers in Ramanagara on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar said 1 lakh families will get title deeds at the ‘sadhana samavesha’ rally.

“There is a plan to celebrate the government completing two years in office on May 20 and preparations are under way supervised by minister Krishna Byre Gowda. But we are thinking of going ahead or not because of the fear war-like situation,” he said.