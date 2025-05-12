All soldiers from Karnataka's Davanagere village return to duty

DAVANAGERE: Nearly six soldiers from Tolahunase, who had come to their village on annual leave, rushed back to attend the call of duty, in the wake of India-Pakistan cross-border tensions.

The village, located on the outskirts of Davanagere city, is home to 400-500 military personnel, who have served in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. Hence, Tolahunase is popularly called ‘Soldiers Village’.

Sunil Naik, brother of Krishna Naik, posted with the Madras Sappers, said, “My brother came to our village on April 20, and was on leave till May 30, however, he had to cut short his holiday due to the India-Pakistan tensions at the border, and rush back to his post in Ambala, immediately.”

In this village, there are soldiers in every household. Sunil said that soldiers hailing from Tolahunase are posted in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, more than 400 men from this village have served the country. “We are proud that the soldiers of our village are serving the nation in these uncertain times,” he said.

In the wake of the tense situation between India and Pakistan, the Indian Army had issued an urgent orders for leaves of serving personnel to be cancelled, and that they return to duty.

Lakshman Naik and Shakuntala Bai’s son Ravindra Kumar was enjoying his annual vacation, but returned to duty in Kerala, on May 2.

Lakshman said, “It has been 15-20 years since my son joined the Army. He had come to our village on vacation, but due to the impending situation at the border, he was recalled on urgent basis. I am proud that my son is serving the nation in the time of an emergency.”