Big bash in Karnataka in October to celebrate Anganwadi golden jubilee

BENGALURU: Karnataka will celebrate 50 years of the Anganwadi initiative with a grand golden jubilee in Bengaluru this October. Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said the event will recognize the efforts of thousands of Anganwadi workers who have played a crucial role in early childhood care and development across the state.

The minister said Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Annapurna Devi will be invited to the celebrations. “We have spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Over one lakh Angwanwadi workers, helpers and others will attend the event,’’ she said.

Hebbalkar, who reviewed the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) meeting on Monday, stressed on starting LKG and UKG classes. “We need to start LKG, UKG in Anganwadi centres to keep operational,’’ she said. She urged Deputy Directors and Child Development Project Officers to ensure these classes are launched.

The meeting included updates on several initiatives under the ICDS, such as Poshan Tracker indicators, grant utilization, construction of Anganwadi buildings, recruitment of workers and helpers, and distribution of Ayushman Bharat health cards.