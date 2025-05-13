Clean, new Bengaluru is DCM’s vision

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru will come into existence in a few days, and promises to be a city with a new, clean look. Through the Swachhta Abhiyan, garbage will be disposed of and a clean Bengaluru will be built, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar declared on Monday, at the foundation laying ceremony of a 4MLD capacity ground-level reservoir in Pulakeshi Nagar assembly constituency.

“Bengaluru is being given a new look through Greater Bengaluru. It will be launched in two or three days, and immediately after that, a cleanliness campaign will be started. The public can call the corporation helpline to report garbage lying on roads, and it will be cleaned up. A clean Bengaluru will be created,” he said.

The DCM, who was on city rounds covering areas of Mosque Road, Fraser Town and other areas in Pulakeshi Nagar assembly segment, said Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s reservoir in the constituency will help about 30,000 houses and 3.50 lakh people.

“In this area, Rs 130crore will be spent on roads, Rs 43crore on flyovers, Rs 320crore on ward development, and Rs 650crore on a new flyover. Your property records will be digitized and sent to your doorstep free of cost. This will be done in a big way soon,” Shivakumar announced. He stated that local MLA AC Srinivas was pressuring the government to build a school and hospital in this constituency.

“Wherever the MLA finds land or if there is old school land, I am committed to building a new school. The corporation is also looking for land to construct a hospital,” he said.

White-topping should last over 30 years: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stressed that the white-topping of roads being undertaken by the BBMP should be so good that they should last for at least 30 years. “This is why frequent inspections (of roads) are being done,” he said after inspecting road works in various parts of the city on Monday. “We do not inspect what officials show us. We inspect where I tell you to.” Asked about his statement that Bengaluru’s garbage disposal has become a mafia, he said, “The court has dismissed the stay order on garbage disposal tenders. The court has allowed the tender to be called within four months. We will do this and take up the garbage disposal work. We have documents showing some people have submitted tenders sitting in one house. But we will provide clean governance and build a clean Bengaluru.” Asked about the flood situation during the rainy season, he said, “Precautionary measures have been taken to manage the situation during the rainy season. The officials and I are alert.” ENS