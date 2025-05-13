Marginalised youngsters across Karnataka get special skill training

BENGALURU: In a bid to make India’s digital workforce more inclusive and future-ready, the Nasscom Foundation in collaboration with IG Group, a global fintech company, has trained 2,000 marginalised youth across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi NCR under its Skilling and Employability Program for Youth.

With a strong focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, the initiative aimed to bridge the education-employment divide by offering employment-linked training in emerging technologies. Women made up 60% of the participants and of those trained, over 480 have already secured employment.

Training was delivered through a two-tier model — while 1,200 youth underwent a Digital 101 course to build foundational digital skills, 800 were given specialised training in areas such as Business Process Management (BPM) in Finance and Accounting and Banking, and Data Science and Analytics. All participants received certificates on successful completion, and training was conducted in-person at partnering colleges and institutions.

“India’s demographic dividend can only translate to economic strength if we invest in the aspirations of its youth. Through our partnership with IG Group, we’ve created meaningful pathways for employment and inclusion for over 2,000 young individuals, many from underrepresented backgrounds,” Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation, said.

The program also prioritised the professional development of faculty, with 15 trainers undergoing a structured 30-hour Faculty Development Program to enhance their delivery in core subjects. Students, meanwhile, benefited from holistic development through soft skills training, communication workshops, industrial visits, expert lectures, and career counselling.