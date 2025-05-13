Religious books found burnt in Karnataka's Belagavi district

BELAGAVI: Three religious books have been found burnt in a field near here on Monday, and a probe has been initiated, police said.

Following the incident, the community members staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

According to the police, some miscreants allegedly gained entry into an under-construction religious building on Sunday night and took away three of the religious books kept on the ground floor of the building where the prayers are offered, a senior police officer said.

When people came to offer prayers on Monday morning, they found the books missing and started searching for them. They found the burnt copies in a field around 200 meters away, he added.

Following the incident, a peace meeting was organised involving the leaders from all communities. They have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang told PTI that the Rural police station has booked a case, and teams have been formed to identify and nab the culprits.

"The CCTV camera installed on the building was removed coincidentally on the day of the incident for some repair work. An investigation into the incident is underway, and we will nab the culprits," he added.