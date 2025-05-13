Wrong to say that the India-Pakistan ceasefire owed to US mediation: HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that it was wrong to say that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was owing to US mediation. Pakistan has engaged in various diplomatic theatrics to save face on the global stage, Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister, told the media in Bengaluru.

“India has never agreed to third-party intervention on Kashmir, nor have we given any such opening. The Prime Minister has clearly reiterated this stand. On matters of national interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never compromised,” Kumaraswamy elaborated.

He further said that there was an argument in some quarters that a full-scale war was necessary to dismantle Pakistan’s terror infrastructure. On the other hand, some cite the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war as a cautionary reference, he said. “The Union Government is carefully considering all aspects. But if Pakistan fails to learn its lesson even now, it will face India’s wrath in the days ahead,” he warned.

The Union Minister said that everyone should support the PM’s decisions on issues of national interest. “Since the Pahalgam attack, the entire country has witnessed how the PM has handled the situation. The PM, along with the defense minister, has conducted several high-level meetings. The government has taken bold steps in the interest of national security,” Kumaraswamy said.

Terrorists launched a brutal and barbaric attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, he recalled, and added that, in retaliation, Indian armed forces destroyed terrorist camps operating from across the border. “The Pakistani military, which was nurturing terrorism, launched attacks against India, and we have responded accordingly,” he added.