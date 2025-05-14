BJP questions Congress leaders’ stance on ceasefire

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders in Karnataka hit out at IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and other Congress leaders who have questioned the Centre’s decision on the ceasefire.

Indian missiles seem to have hurt Congress leaders more than the Pakistanis, said BJP state president BY Vijayendra.

Opposition leader in the Assembly, R Ashoka, asked has Pakistan outsourced its communication to the Congress party?

“Given the Congress’ historically soft stance on Pakistan, what exactly are they attempting to achieve by undermining our armed forces’ unequivocal victory? In their relentless campaign against PM Narendra Modi, Congress seems to disregard the unparalleled bravery and strategic brilliance displayed by our forces,” Vijayendra stated on social media.

Stating that Operation Sindoor was a resounding success, the BJP leader said the Indian Armed Forces struck deep into terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan, eliminating high-value targets. He said rather than demoralizing our armed forces with petty politics, Congress should rise above partisan agendas and applaud the unwavering courage of our soldiers and the decisive leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Ashoka asked if the Congress has outsourced its national communication to Priyank. “Hon’ble Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge avare, people of Kalaburagi are asking why Kalaburagi is at the bottom of the table in SSLC/Class 10 board examination performance. Can you kindly extend your Gyan Darshan a little bit on the human development of Kalaburagi, before commenting on foreign policy and diplomacy?” Ashoka stated.

The BJP leader asked the minister not to be under the illusion that one day he can become the successor to Indira Gandhi. “Pakistan is using video statements from Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah in its press conferences to attack and humiliate India, trying to paint itself as innocent,” the BJP leader questioned.