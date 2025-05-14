BJP to hold Tiranga Yatra in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To express solidarity with the armed forces, which dealt a severe blow to terrorists and their backers in Pakistan, BJP is holding an apolitical Tiranga Yatra in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

The Yatra will be held in Bengaluru on May 15 and in districts and taluks from May 16 to 23. Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka told media persons that in Bengaluru, at 11 am, the yatra will proceed from Shiruru Park to 18th Cross on Sampige Road in Malleswaram. It will be held in district centres on May 16 and 17, and in taluk centers from May 18 to 23.

The Yatra will have no party symbols, but only the national flag, he said, and urged people to participate in large numbers.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said in Shivamogga that ex-servicemen and their families, farmers, doctors and people from all walks of life should take part in the yatra.

He said in Mangaluru, Belagavi and Ballari, the yatra will be taken out on May 16, while dates for the yatra in all other district headquarters will be announced later.