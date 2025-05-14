BJP to hold Tiranga Yatra in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To express solidarity with the armed forces, which dealt a severe blow to terrorists and their backers in Pakistan, BJP is holding an apolitical Tiranga Yatra in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.
The Yatra will be held in Bengaluru on May 15 and in districts and taluks from May 16 to 23. Assembly Opposition Leader R Ashoka told media persons that in Bengaluru, at 11 am, the yatra will proceed from Shiruru Park to 18th Cross on Sampige Road in Malleswaram. It will be held in district centres on May 16 and 17, and in taluk centers from May 18 to 23.
The Yatra will have no party symbols, but only the national flag, he said, and urged people to participate in large numbers.
State BJP president BY Vijayendra said in Shivamogga that ex-servicemen and their families, farmers, doctors and people from all walks of life should take part in the yatra.
He said in Mangaluru, Belagavi and Ballari, the yatra will be taken out on May 16, while dates for the yatra in all other district headquarters will be announced later.
On criticism by Congress leaders, including RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, that PM Narendra Modi abided by the directions of US President Donald Trump Vijayendra said, “The central government and Modi will reply to Trump’s statement. PM has already clarified that every terror incident will be considered an act of war. This ceasefire is not permanent.”
On Congress leaders accusing Modi of taking credit for Operation Sindoor, Vijayendra said, “Modi has already lauded the efforts of defence personnel in Operation Sindoor. The will certainly go to defence personnel.” Ashoka said that over 100 terrorists were killed, training camps destroyed, and Pakistan was brought to the point of pleading to stop the war. Congress should support soldiers instead of playing politics, he added.
Ashoka said they are not questioning past events like giving up PoK or the response after the Mumbai attacks. There’s no need to compare this with the action taken during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as PM, he said, and added that if they cite the creation of Bangladesh, the question arises why PoK was given up.
But they are not discussing this now as it’s not the time for such discussions, he said. The BJP leader said the Centre has already clarified that there was no third-party mediation in the ceasefire, and India will not accept such interference.