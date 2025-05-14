IMD issues yellow alert across Karnataka till May 15

BENGALURU: Heavy rain and gusty winds battered Bengaluru through Tuesday afternoon and evening, leading to waterlogging, treefall and traffic congestion. The rain also tugged down the mercury, bringing relief to citizens reeling under the harsh summer heat.

The city came under an intense spell of 34.2mm of rain. According to the India Meteorological Department, HAL Old Airport area recorded 41mm, and Bengaluru Urban recorded 33.5mm of rain.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and across Karnataka, including Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Udupi, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Bidar and Uttara Kannada districts, till Thursday. It has forecast strong winds and thundershowers.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room was flooded with calls about waterlogging. The BBMP forest wing reported that following heavy rain, 36 trees were uprooted and 121 branches had fallen. Officials said a big tree crashed on to a four-wheeler in Yelachanahalli, but no casualties were reported.

Officials and civic teams cleared the trees and branches and also removed silt from roadside drains to clear stagnant water and divert it into drains.