‘Sindoor’ tattoos a rage among Hampi youth

HOSAPETE: How to wear patriotism on your sleeve? Hampi and Hosapete seem to have an answer.

In the wake of India’s awe-inspiring response, ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the heartland of Pakistan, college students in these towns have set an example for the country’s youth to emulate--tattoo the iconic words ‘Sindoor’ on their arms.

The trend is not just limited to locals. Many foreign tourists, including Israelis, have applied ‘Sindoor,’ on their arms, in an apparent tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who brought Pakistan to its knees in retribution to the dastardly Pahalgam terrorist attack late April.

The tattoo shops in the towns are doing brisk business. The cost starts from Rs 600 and goes up to Rs 1,500 depending on the size of the etching. The colour of the etching depends on skin tone, said Ganesh N, one of the tattooists.

Some of the youth said they will have ‘Sindoor’ etched as temporary tattoos while others swear they will keep them for ever.