‘Sindoor’ tattoos a rage among Hampi youth

HOSAPETE: How to wear patriotism on your sleeve? Hampi and Hosapete seem to have an answer.
In the wake of India’s awe-inspiring response, ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the heartland of Pakistan, college students in these towns have set an example for the country’s youth to emulate--tattoo the iconic words ‘Sindoor’ on their arms.
The trend is not just limited to locals. Many foreign tourists, including Israelis, have applied ‘Sindoor,’ on their arms, in an apparent tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who brought Pakistan to its knees in retribution to the dastardly Pahalgam terrorist attack late April.
The tattoo shops in the towns are doing brisk business. The cost starts from Rs 600 and goes up to Rs 1,500 depending on the size of the etching. The colour of the etching depends on skin tone, said Ganesh N, one of the tattooists.
Some of the youth said they will have ‘Sindoor’ etched as temporary tattoos while others swear they will keep them for ever.
‘This one is for India, and is forever’
Akash Nayak (17), sporting a ‘Sindoor’ tattoo, said that ‘Op Sindoor’ showed the Indian Army’s fire power to the world. “I wanted to join the Army, but could not get selected. Now it’s time to stand with the country. Two days ago, I decided to have a permanent tattoo--Sindoor,” a beaming Nayak said. Ravi, another youth from Hampi, said, “As an Indian, I am proud of the Army.
When I got the word ‘Sindoor’ tattooed, I had goosebumps all over me. This one is for India, and is forever.” He added, “My friend from Israel was so impressed with ‘Sindoor’ when I explained to him the significance and cultural context of the word.
He, too, then immediately made a run for the tattoo shop.” Ganesh, the tattoo artist, said, “In the last one week many youths came to my shop and demanded patriotic words or signs, especially the ‘Sindoor’ word which is the most popular among all.”
Hold Parl session to discuss Op Sindoor: Kharge to PM
Kalaburagi: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the prime minister to convene a special session of the Parliament immediately. Before proceeding to New Delhi, Kharge addressed the media at his residence here and said convening the special session is necessary to discuss several issues, including Operation Sindoor and India’s ceasefire with Pakistan.
When asked about US President Donald Trump’s claim that it was on his suggestion that both India and Pakistan agreed to declare a ceasefire, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said that the proper forum to discuss matters of such importance is either the Parliament or an all-party meeting.
All parties in the Opposition camp have expressed their support for the steps taken by the Union Government, and the Centre should also reciprocate the same by taking them into confidence, he added.