Actress Ranya Rao gets bail in gold smuggling case

A special court in Bengaluru on Tuesday granted statutory bail to actress Ranya Rao who was arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case.

Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao (33) is the daughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3. Later, Tarun Konduru Raju and Sahil Sakariya Jain were arrested in connection with the case.

Ranya Rao and her accomplices were lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.

Although granted bail, her release from prison is unlikely since Ranya Rao along with her two accomplices, Tarun Koduru Raju and Sahil Sakariya Jain, were placed under detention under the stringent Conversation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act 1974 (COFEPOSA Act, 1974).