Three boys, including minor son of police officer, gangrape minor girl in Belagavi; two arrested

BELAGAVI: A minor girl has been gangraped by three persons allegedly including the son of a police officer and two others in Belagavi.

The Belagavi police have arrested two of the accused, one of whom is a minor. The police officer's son, who is also a minor, is absconding. A case under POCSO Act has been booked against the accused.

The incident which occured on April 11 has come to light on Tuesday after which the police traced the accused and were able to arrest two of them.

However, the police are on the hunt for another accused and likely to arrest him tonight, according to Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang.

A resident of Belagavi, the girl went with one of the accused to a farm house located on Belagavi outskirts and later two other accused joined them. One of the accused, Sakib allegedly booked a room in the farm house and then two other minor boys and the girl joined him there.